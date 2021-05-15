Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.22. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $67.49 and a 12 month high of $89.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $2.7233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. Givaudan’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

