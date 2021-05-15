GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.77.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth about $57,942,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

