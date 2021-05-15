Global Medical REIT Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

NYSE GMRE opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $869.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.44 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,164 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 800,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.