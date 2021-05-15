Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of GLP opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.05%.

In other Global Partners news, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $70,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

