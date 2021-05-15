Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $198.93 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.