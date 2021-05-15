goeasy Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of TSE GSY traded up C$1.70 on Friday, reaching C$144.54. 62,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,191. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$46.29 and a 12 month high of C$157.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$137.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$109.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million. Analysts forecast that goeasy will post 11.9100009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$170.60.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total transaction of C$1,404,173.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at C$8,682,929.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

