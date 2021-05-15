GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Cut to $20.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s current price.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. GoHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 14.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in GoHealth by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 801,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 270,312 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GoHealth by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

