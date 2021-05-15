Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys Shares of 4,513 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

