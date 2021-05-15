Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $966,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $134.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.