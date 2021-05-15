Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $576,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 110.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after buying an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,053 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $100.72 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

