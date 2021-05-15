Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 137,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. The stock has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of -74.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

