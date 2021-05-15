Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in S&P Global by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $379.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.35. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.33 and a 12 month high of $397.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

