Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 16,465 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $43.21 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

