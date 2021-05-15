Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 19,120 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 85.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of -74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.