Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $27.63.

