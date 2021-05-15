Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THTX. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theratechnologies stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Theratechnologies Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $329.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $15.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Theratechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab downgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theratechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Theratechnologies Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

