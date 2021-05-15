Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Precision Drilling as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $919,000.

Shares of PDS opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 3.20. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $29.00.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

