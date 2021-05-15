Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 514,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 392,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 37,459 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 306,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after buying an additional 67,466 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Curi Capital boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Curi Capital now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period.

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.91.

