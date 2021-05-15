Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 958,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,891,000 after acquiring an additional 96,024 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 76.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NYSE:NVS opened at $88.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

