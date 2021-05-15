Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD opened at $191.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.06. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.