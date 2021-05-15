Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $62.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

