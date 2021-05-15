Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 63,000 Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Theratechnologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THTX. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $329.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. Theratechnologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on THTX. Leede Jones Gab lowered Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theratechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

