Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 233 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 2.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 42,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 198,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $232.70 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

