Greenleaf Trust Invests $201,000 in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,312 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 100.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KBH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.87.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

