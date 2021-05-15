Greenleaf Trust Invests $206,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,372,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,039 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,017 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Shares of MFC opened at $21.64 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

