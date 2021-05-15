Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grid Dynamics traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Grid Dynamics news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,126.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock worth $294,933 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 339,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 81,485 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 269,529 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

