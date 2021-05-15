Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NIO by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 343,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 240,537 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NIO by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

NYSE NIO opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

