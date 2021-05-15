Griffin Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $806,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,508 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 597,938 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after purchasing an additional 556,382 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $92.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.87 and a 1-year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

