Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 34.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,926 shares of company stock valued at $91,841. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

