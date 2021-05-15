Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 165 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.83.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $286.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $293.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.