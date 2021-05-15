GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $23,082,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

GWPH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.09.

GWPH stock opened at $218.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $87.07 and a 52-week high of $219.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.31. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.