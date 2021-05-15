GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.93

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and traded as low as $6.79. GWG shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 4,350 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $226.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GWG by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GWG by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GWG by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GWG by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GWG by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

