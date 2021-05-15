Hamel Associates Inc. Acquires 3,617 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after acquiring an additional 458,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after acquiring an additional 300,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Shares of ED opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

