Hamel Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.9% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $227.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.06. The company has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.73 and a 52-week high of $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

