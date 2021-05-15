Hamel Associates Inc. Has $685,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $135.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.28 and a 200 day moving average of $136.22. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $214.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

