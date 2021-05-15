Hamel Associates Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

BA stock opened at $228.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.82 and a 200-day moving average of $219.49. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $117.78 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

