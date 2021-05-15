Hamel Associates Inc. Purchases 17,330 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 150.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average is $67.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

