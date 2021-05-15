Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Director Purchases $46,380.00 in Stock

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $46,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,849 shares in the company, valued at $321,158.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $331.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 45.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 20.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

