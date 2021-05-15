Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Quanterix by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Quanterix by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $336,977.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,048 shares of company stock worth $1,767,595. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTRX stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. Research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

QTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.