Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $223,000 Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 380,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 45,860.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 179,315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 90,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 830.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 85,289 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,781 shares of company stock worth $5,490,624 in the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

