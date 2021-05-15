Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $17,745,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEAS stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEAS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

