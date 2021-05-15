Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 16th

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

Shares of HDI traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$35.01. The company had a trading volume of 42,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,503. The firm has a market cap of C$743.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.59. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$308.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HDI shares. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.75.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

