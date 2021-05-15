Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,030 at Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 2,030 ($26.52) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Numis Securities lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,711 ($22.35).

Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up GBX 41.50 ($0.54) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,732 ($22.63). The company had a trading volume of 636,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,653.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,611.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of £8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.61. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 16.59 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12).

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Philip Johnson purchased 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

