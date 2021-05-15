Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells $609,412.52 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $609,412.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $373,499.40.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84.

On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $194,080.80.

On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $116,121.42.

On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $433,600.56.

On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $243,801.00.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $19.22 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $625.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.