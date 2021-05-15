Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells $609,412.52 in Stock

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $609,412.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $373,499.40.
  • On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84.
  • On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $194,080.80.
  • On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $116,121.42.
  • On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $433,600.56.
  • On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $243,801.00.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $19.22 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $625.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit