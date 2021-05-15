Haven Protocol (XHV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.71 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $20.20 or 0.00042307 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $283.79 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,754.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.17 or 0.07783969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,189.18 or 0.02490211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.88 or 0.00636348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.22 or 0.00203582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.43 or 0.00821780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.00656715 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.33 or 0.00578659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,046,481 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

