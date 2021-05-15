HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

ASLN stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASLN. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,888,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

