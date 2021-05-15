HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HCA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

HCA opened at $211.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.68 and its 200-day moving average is $172.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $217.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $566,592.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,085 shares of company stock worth $84,791,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

