Head to Head Comparison: UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of UFP Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UFP Technologies and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00

BrainsWay has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 55.37%. Given BrainsWay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 8.12% 8.94% 7.67% BrainsWay -34.28% -33.99% -20.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UFP Technologies and BrainsWay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $198.38 million 2.17 $19.75 million $2.63 21.73 BrainsWay $23.10 million 6.35 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -17.70

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BrainsWay. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats BrainsWay on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales forces and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

