Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Raised to C$5.50

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

HWX has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.42.

HWX opened at C$4.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$889.68 million and a PE ratio of 95.00. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.63 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

