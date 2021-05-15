Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Sells $14,800.00 in Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $14,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:HL opened at $7.56 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.20, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HL. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

